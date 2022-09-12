Speed limits have been reduced on Auckland's Harbour Bridge due to strong winds. Photo / Alex Burton

Lane reductions and speed limits are in place on Auckland's Harbour Bridge due to severe wind gusts and a temporary full closure may be needed.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in an update on Twitter that lane closures had now been implemented following speed reductions being put in place earlier.

"Due to severe winds, lane reductions are now in place. A temporary full closure may be required if winds gust over 90km/h.

"Take extra care. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists should consider delaying their journey or detour via SH18/SH16 (Western Ring Route)."