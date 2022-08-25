Wild weather hitting Auckland has forced motorists to reduce speeds on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, with a warning that lane closures are likely across the afternoon.
Auckland is currently under a strong wind and heavy rain watch for the coming six hours.
Speed limits on the bridge have now dropped from 80km/h as strong gusts barrel through Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.
Waka Kotahi warned the conditions might worsen in the coming hours, to the point where lanes would need to close.
It advised those on motorcycles and high-sided vehicles to take extra caution crossing the bridge.