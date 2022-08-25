Wild weather hitting Auckland has forced motorists to reduce speeds on the city's harbour bridge, with a warning that lane closures are likely across the afternoon.
Auckland is currently under a strong wind and heavy rain watch for the coming six hours.
Speed limits on the bridge have now dropped from 80km/h as strong gusts barrel through Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.
Waka Kotahi warned the conditions might worsen in the coming hours, to the point where lanes would need to close.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
It advised those on motorcycles and high-sided vehicles to take extra caution crossing the bridge.
MetService has issued alerts that cover the top of the country, with rain fuelled by a tropical jetstream expected to fall until this evening.
Across the Auckland region a brief period of heavy rain is forecast with the possibility of amounts approaching warning criteria in some parts.
Bay of Plenty and the ranges north of Gisborne, as well as Mt Taranaki and Tasman west of Motueka are also under heavy rain watches.
Auckland and Northland are under a strong wind watch with both regions likely to experience gales across the afternoon.