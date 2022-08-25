New Zealand soldier killed in Ukraine, the police bill for parliament protest revealed and the Government called out over increased spending on polling research in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Wild weather hitting Auckland has forced motorists to reduce speeds on the city's harbour bridge, with a warning that lane closures are likely across the afternoon.

Auckland is currently under a strong wind and heavy rain watch for the coming six hours.

Speed limits on the bridge have now dropped from 80km/h as strong gusts barrel through Auckland's Waitematā Harbour.

Waka Kotahi warned the conditions might worsen in the coming hours, to the point where lanes would need to close.

Due to strong wind gusts, reduced speed limits are in place on the Harbour Bridge. Lane reductions may be required. Caution is advised, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles. ^LB pic.twitter.com/e15w2miBhC — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 25, 2022

It advised those on motorcycles and high-sided vehicles to take extra caution crossing the bridge.

MetService has issued alerts that cover the top of the country, with rain fuelled by a tropical jetstream expected to fall until this evening.

🌧 Heavy Rain Watches issued for Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty and the ranges of northern Gisborne, Mt Taranaki, and Tasman west of Motueka.



💨 Strong Wind Watches issued for Northland, Auckland, and Great Barrier Island. pic.twitter.com/9RwenXZNHU — MetService (@MetService) August 24, 2022

Across the Auckland region a brief period of heavy rain is forecast with the possibility of amounts approaching warning criteria in some parts.

Bay of Plenty and the ranges north of Gisborne, as well as Mt Taranaki and Tasman west of Motueka are also under heavy rain watches.

Rain has been spreading southwards over the North Island.



So far this morning there has been around 5-15mm of rain around Northland, with more on the way.



Severe Weather Watches are covered here: https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X pic.twitter.com/70SQa2NWSL — MetService (@MetService) August 24, 2022

Auckland and Northland are under a strong wind watch with both regions likely to experience gales across the afternoon.