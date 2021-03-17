Auckland Harbour Bridge crash: Motorists warned to expect delays

A crash has blocked a central southbound lane on Auckland's harbour bridge. Photo / NZTA

Traffic is down to a crawl heading into the city after a crash blocked a lane on Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists on the North Shore to expect delays going south over the bridge after the accident left lane four impassable.

The accident happened around 11am.

Motorists were being advised to merge left and use lanes 1-3 to avoid the crash scene.

A crash is blocking the right lane (lane 4 of 4) southbound on the Harbour Bridge. Merge left to use lanes 1-3 and expect delays citybound. ^TP pic.twitter.com/sQMBRFKnY4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 17, 2021

Live traffic maps shows travel has come to a halt.

Gridlocked traffic is banked up in all lanes as far back as the Esmonde Rd onramp heading over the bridge.