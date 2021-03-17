Auckland Harbour Bridge crash: Motorists warned to expect delays

Traffic is down to a crawl heading into the city after a crash blocked a lane on Auckland's Harbour Bridge.
The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists on the North Shore to expect delays going south over the bridge after the accident left lane four impassable.
The accident happened around 11am.
Motorists were being advised to merge left and use lanes 1-3 to avoid the crash scene.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Live traffic maps shows travel has come to a halt.
Gridlocked traffic is banked up in all lanes as far back as the Esmonde Rd onramp heading over the bridge.