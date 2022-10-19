Protesters could cause more chaos, someone just got $16 million dollars richer and Wayne Brown gets set to meet with the PM in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Protesters could cause more chaos, someone just got $16 million dollars richer and Wayne Brown gets set to meet with the PM in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have arrested hundreds of alleged young ram raiding thieves and laid thousands of charges against them for targeting businesses in Auckland and Waikato.

A police spokesperson said they had made hundreds of arrests and laid thousands of charges for offending at retail businesses in Auckland and Waikato in recent months.

In Waikato, 205 offenders had been arrested a total of 307 times for ram raid and smash-and-grab style offending.

"Some of those arrested are repeat offenders," the spokesperson said.

"Overall, those charged are facing, or have faced, a total of 1229 charges filed in the Youth Court.

"This data relates to the period from 1 February to the end of September."

Police across Tāmaki Makaurau had arrested 142 youth offenders and laid 1036 charges since May.

"Those charges across both regions relate to burglary, robbery and unlawful taking offences.

"In many instances, individuals have been charged with more than one offence and on more than one occasion.

"Investigations in both regions are ongoing and further arrests and charges will be made."

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said these provisional figures showed how hard police staff were working to identify offenders and hold them to account.

"We know how tough it has been for retailers who are the target of this criminal offending.

"Some have been hit more than once and it's having a huge impact on them."

Police focus continued to be on working to try to prevent this type of offending and continuing to hold to account those responsible and place them before the courts where possible, Chambers said.

"We know that what drives this offending is a complex issue that police can't solve alone, so we have also been working with other agencies on alternative resolutions for some of these young people.

"However, for repetitive offenders, we are taking a stronger stance.

"Police has opposed bail in many of these cases and we will continue to do so for recidivist offenders who pose a risk to business owners and our wider community."

Chambers said there was still a small portion of young people committing offending and inflicting a large amount of harm on business owners.

"Police have acknowledged that in many instances people are being identified for offending at more than one location."

The reasons why they continue to commit offending were varied and complex, he said.

"There is ongoing work between police and other partner agencies to further understand identified offenders' backgrounds.

"For the vast majority they have been involved in some form of family harm and it's almost certain many have been exposed to violence from a young age as either victims or witnesses.

"Their motivation continues to be money, peer pressure and social media notoriety for all the wrong reasons."

Many offenders were not engaged in education and their attendance at school was irregular or difficult to determine, Chambers said.

"We are supporting our partners, Oranga Tāmariki and Ministry of Justice as they work to try and address the drivers of this serious offending, but police's role is very clear: we have an obligation to the community, and we will respond, investigate, apprehend, and hold people to account."

As part of the police's ongoing prevention work, where possible, they would have increased foot patrols in malls and shopping precincts, he said.

"This is to offer reassurance to businesses who are feeling on edge following recent events.

"These will continue as part of our normal deployment assessments and plans."

Police ask the community to contact them with any information on ram raids and smash-and-grab offending.

They also encourage parents or families of those involved to reach out to police and work through possible solutions to help break the cycle of offending, a police spokesperson said.

"We would also like to highlight again that the vehicles most commonly being stolen are Toyota Aqua, Nissan Tida, Mazda Demio and Mazda Atenza.

"Owners of these vehicles are asked to take extra precautions to keep their vehicles safe.

"This includes simple things such as purchasing a steering wheel lock, removing valuable items, locking your vehicle and parking it in a garage or driveway."

If people need support around this, they are advised to contact their local police station.