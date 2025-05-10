Milan Tufuga, 8, was attacked by an unleashed dog in Auckland’s Tahurangi/Crum Park, needing stitches.
Her mother Mel Tufuga is urging dog owners to keep their pets leashed in public areas.
Off-leash dog attacks are rising and the attack on Milan is being investigated, Auckland Council says.
The mother of a girl attacked by a dog in a suburban Auckland park last month says the frightening incident is a reminder for owners – herself included – to keep their pets leashed in public.
Milan Tufuga was walking to the toilets near the playground at Tahurangi/Crum Park almost three weeks ago when a small, mixed-breed dog attacked without warning, leaving the 8-year-old with multiple bite wounds to her legs – including one that needed stitches.
Milan’s mum Mel Tufuga and her husband Michael wanted to “get more awareness out” to owners and the community about the risks of unleashed dogs in public.
“He said the owners froze, they didn’t know what to do. So it was him that actually had to pull the dog off her, and then he was trying to control the dog while the owners were trying to get its leash back on.”
Her daughter hadn’t done anything to provoke an attack, Tufuga said.
“She was around my brother-in-law’s dog, so maybe it sniffed it on her. She didn’t try to pat it whatsoever.”
After the attack several people came to help, including an off-duty police officer and those running a Bay Olympic Football Club school holiday programme nearby, who took Milan to their changing rooms.
“I’m very grateful to them, and to the off-duty cop who also jumped in to help gather [the dog owners’ details] for my brother-in-law while he was busy.”
Milan was taken to an urgent care clinic where the bites were cleaned and dressed, putting her on crutches for a week and needing several return visits to the doctor after some wounds became infected, Tufuga said.
“She had a deep gash on her right leg that needed six stitches, but she also had a lot of little puncture wounds … to her thighs, and on the front [of her legs] too.
“I’m very grateful she didn’t get knocked down.”
The St Joseph’s Ōtāhuhu pupil was now pain-free and fully mobile, and also seemed to have escaped serious mental trauma, her mum said.
The attack also hadn’t affected Milan’s affection for the family’s own dog, a staffy-labrador cross.
“I showed her the [first Herald] article [on the attack] yesterday, and she read it. She was a bit quiet for a while, and she said it made her sad reading it.
“But she’s actually so tough. We took her back to Crum Park last week and she was a bit apprehensive about it, but once we got there she was completely fine … if anything, it’s me and my husband that are probably more traumatised.”
The owners of the dog gave their details to Tufuga’s brother-in-law and an Auckland Council spokeswoman confirmed this week the dog, which was registered, had been seized.
An investigation now under way would determine the dog’s future and whether its owners would be prosecuted.
Her husband wanted prosecution, but after her initial anger subsided Tufuga was “a bit up in the air”, she said.
“I feel a bit more sympathetic towards them, because we have a dog as well.”
The council this week urged owners to leash their dogs in public areas after highlighting the “preventable” and “not isolated” attack on Milan.
“Off-leash dog attacks on sports fields are on the rise. Similar situations have occurred at other sports grounds where off-leash dogs have rushed at junior players during training,” council licensing and compliance general manager Robert Irvine said in the in-house newsletter Our Auckland.
“Week after week, dogs are walked off-leash across Auckland’s sports fields while children train, play and compete; an attack can and does happen so quickly when there are kids running around and a dog is off leash.”