Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Auckland gang shooting: Fifth man wanted over death of Charles Pongi ‘evading authorities’

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Kiwi on board sunk luxury yacht, thousands of St John staff walk off the job, and boost to Auckland safety.
  • Police are seeking a fifth man over the death of a patched Head Hunter in Auckland last year.
  • Charles Pongi, 32, was killed when more than 70 gang members converged at a Pt England reserve.
  • Police have urged the public not to approach a 20-year-old man who is “evading authorities”.

Police have released an image of a 20-year-old man wanted for the alleged murder of patched Head Hunter Charles Pongi in an East Auckland park last year.

Pongi, 32, was allegedly shot when more than 70 gang members from the Head Hunters, Rebel MCs, and associates converged on the Taurima Reserve in Pt England on August 5 for an intended brawl.

Just over a year on from the incident, police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Vini Steven Mahoni, a 20-year-old Papakura man who has warrants for his arrest, including for a murder charge recently filed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“In the past week, police have obtained a warrant in lieu of summons relating to the murder of Charles Pongi,” a police spokesperson said.

Vini Steven Mahoni, 20, is wanted by police for the alleged murder of Charles Pongi at an Auckland park last year. Photo / NZ Police
Vini Steven Mahoni, 20, is wanted by police for the alleged murder of Charles Pongi at an Auckland park last year. Photo / NZ Police

“Four other men are already before the court on murder charges.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, of Auckland City CIB, said police had been trying to find Mahoni and believe he was evading authorities.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information on his whereabouts.

“If you see Mahoni, do not approach him and instead contact 111.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mahoni also has warrants for his arrest for failing to appear in court on charges of possessing an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

Further information on his whereabouts can be reported to police by calling 105 and quoting the file number 230805/0100.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Charles Pongi died at Auckland City Hospital after he was shot in Pt England in August 2023. Photo / Supplied
Charles Pongi died at Auckland City Hospital after he was shot in Pt England in August 2023. Photo / Supplied

Pongi took himself to hospital after he was shot on the Saturday afternoon. His injuries proved fatal and he died in Auckland Hospital later on Saturday.

A traumatised mother told the Herald her young children witnessed the apparent gang shootout in the East Auckland reserve.

“That evening I had to tell the children what they saw was not a game, that it was real life. The reserve has a playground, kids go there.”

Pongi was a member of the Head Hunters East chapter based in the gang’s traditional heartland of Glen Innes, one suburb over from the reserve where he suffered the fatal gunshot wound.

Police investigated the death for more than three months before making their first two arrests on November 15 - a 24-year old man from Mt Albert charged with murder and a 26-year-old Weymouth resident charged with discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate and unlawful possession with a firearm.

Lika Feterika, a 24-year-old builder from Favona, and Vili Laungaue, a 20-year-old Avondale resident, were charged with murder two days later. Laungaue was also charged with threatening grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm and presenting a firearm at a person.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand