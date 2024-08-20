“In the past week, police have obtained a warrant in lieu of summons relating to the murder of Charles Pongi,” a police spokesperson said.

Vini Steven Mahoni, 20, is wanted by police for the alleged murder of Charles Pongi at an Auckland park last year. Photo / NZ Police

“Four other men are already before the court on murder charges.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, of Auckland City CIB, said police had been trying to find Mahoni and believe he was evading authorities.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information on his whereabouts.

“If you see Mahoni, do not approach him and instead contact 111.”

Mahoni also has warrants for his arrest for failing to appear in court on charges of possessing an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

Further information on his whereabouts can be reported to police by calling 105 and quoting the file number 230805/0100.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Charles Pongi died at Auckland City Hospital after he was shot in Pt England in August 2023. Photo / Supplied

Pongi took himself to hospital after he was shot on the Saturday afternoon. His injuries proved fatal and he died in Auckland Hospital later on Saturday.

A traumatised mother told the Herald her young children witnessed the apparent gang shootout in the East Auckland reserve.

“That evening I had to tell the children what they saw was not a game, that it was real life. The reserve has a playground, kids go there.”

Pongi was a member of the Head Hunters East chapter based in the gang’s traditional heartland of Glen Innes, one suburb over from the reserve where he suffered the fatal gunshot wound.

Police investigated the death for more than three months before making their first two arrests on November 15 - a 24-year old man from Mt Albert charged with murder and a 26-year-old Weymouth resident charged with discharging a firearm with intent to intimidate and unlawful possession with a firearm.

Lika Feterika, a 24-year-old builder from Favona, and Vili Laungaue, a 20-year-old Avondale resident, were charged with murder two days later. Laungaue was also charged with threatening grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of a firearm and presenting a firearm at a person.