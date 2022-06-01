A house is riddled with bullets in a drive-by shooting in South Auckland overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

A house is riddled with bullets in a drive-by shooting in South Auckland overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

An innocent construction worker says he was eating dinner with his flatmates when several bullets flew into his house.

He escaped being hit but his friend was grazed by a bullet, narrowly escaping serious injury.

The Herald understands the house was targeted in a case of mistaken identity as part of the Killer Beez - Tribesmen feud due to gang prospects who used to live there.

Abinesh Kumar said he was eating dinner when bullets flew through the living room window, narrowly missing him.

"Luckily I was sitting on the floor," he said.

The bullets penetrated interior walls of the house and ended up in a bedroom at the back of the property, he said.

"Lucky escape."

Kumar said his friend who had been shot was being treated for his wound but was not badly injured.

He was in a state of shock being supported at a neighboring property by friends and his landlord, Bobby Chand.

Chand said the shooting was out of character for the street.

"It's a good neighbourhood."

An innocent family has again been targeted in a drive-by shooting linked to the Tribesmen-Killer Beez feud in Auckland.

The home in Manukau's Albert Rd was peppered with bullets shortly before 8pm, with five clear bullet holes visible in the living room window.

Neighbours duck for cover

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said young gang prospects used to live in the home but moved out before Christmas.

A young Fijian Indian family with no gang links had moved in recently, she said.

"They're just innocent people."

The neighbour understood the young men were prospects for either the Tribesmen or Killer Beez. She was not sure which because of the gangs' similar yellow colours.

The young mother said she knew immediately it was gunshots because the bangs were louder than fireworks.

She and her infant child ducked to the floor when she heard at least 10 shots ring out.

"It was so loud, we all got just down."

"It's scary."

Detectives were at the scene on Thursday morning and armed officers are standing guard outside.

St John Ambulance confirmed one person was injured during a drive-by shooting in South Auckland overnight.

"St John confirms that we attended an incident in Manukau last night at around 8pm. We responded three vehicles, and transported one patient in a moderate condition to Middlemore Hospital," said a spokesperson.

Police said they were called to a property on Albert Rd, in Manukau, after reports of a shooting incident about 7.50pm.

One of the home's windows was sporting up to five bullet holes.

A police spokesman said there were no reports of any serious injuries.

Police said this morning that cordons are in place around the property as a result and that inquiries into what happened are ongoing.

Second firearms incident 10 minutes later

About 10 minutes later, police received reports of gunshots fired in nearby Ōpaheke, near the suburb of Papakura.

A home in Boundary Rd was targeted in a drive-by shooting with a shotgun about the same time as the shooting in Manukau.

A man living next door to the Boundary Rd property said a family with two young children live at the home shot up on Wednesday evening.

He said the family had told him they had no idea why they were targeted, and had said: "this is nothing to do with us".

"They were more confused than anything."

The woman living at the property thought someone had thrown a rock at their window until she saw several shotgun shells on the ground, he said.

He was shaken by the incident.

"The more I think about it, the more it shakes me up."

Another neighbour living across the road said he heard four clear gunshots ring out about 8pm.

He was unaware of any gang links in the property targeted.

A french door at the property was smashed in the shooting and the distinctive small holes of shotgun pellets are visible in the timber cladding.

Police have cordoned off the house and a detective is making inquiries.

Police said they were called to Boundary Rd about 8pm. There were no reports of any injuries.

"Police are making inquiries."