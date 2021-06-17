Auckland funeral procession: 'Large presence of patched gang members' expected

Police say they'll be monitoring a funeral procession in Auckland on Friday that's expected to involve a large number of gang members. Photo / Bevan Conley

Aucklanders can expect to see a large number of patched gang members during a funeral procession on Friday, police say.

Inspector Jacqui Whittaker said they would be "actively monitoring" the funeral procession following previous reports of dangerous driving behaviour at other funerals.

The procession was expected to involve numerous gang members as well as family.

"A large number of riders are expected to take part, with the procession travelling across Auckland throughout the day.

"We are aware of previous incidents involving gang processions where dangerous driving behaviour has been exhibited by some of the riders, which has at times put those involved and the wider community at risk.

"Police will be actively monitoring this event to ensure the procession is carried out in a safe manner for all road users."

Any unsafe or dangerous behaviour would be followed up, she said.