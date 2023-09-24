Police at the scene of a ram raid at Foot Locker on Queen St early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Foot Locker shoe shop on Queen St in the Auckland CBD was targeted by ram raiders early this morning.

Police were called around 3am to the store near the intersection of Queen and Victoria St.

A stolen vehicle was used to ram the entrance of the store before being abandoned on the footpath, with the offenders making off in a second vehicle.

The shop front has since been secured and the vehicle has been towed.

Police have been asked for comment.

Police at the scene of the ram-raid. The shop front has since been secured and the vehicle has been towed. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The number of ram raids is falling, according to police data highlighted by Labour last week after National Party leader Chris Luxon claimed there were two ram raids per day.

Labour police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen said there had been a 70 per cent reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022.



