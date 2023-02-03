Families like the Bhardwajs, who had to move out of their Sandringham home into temporary accommodation, can apply for relief funding from a more than $1.3 million fund. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Families like the Bhardwajs, who had to move out of their Sandringham home into temporary accommodation, can apply for relief funding from a more than $1.3 million fund. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Aucklanders affected by the region’s devastating floods should soon begin receiving compensation payments from a more than $1.3 million relief fund.

Auckland Council said its staff are already assessing applications for relief money and “aim to start making payments from next Tuesday”.

The fund is for those experiencing hardship from flooding and landslips with more than 300 applications received since it was set up last Tuesday, council chief commercial officer of partnership Phil Wilson said.

“We are dealing with a lot of applications and there are likely to be more coming in over the next few days,” he said.

“Auckland Council staff are working hard to assess these applications and to make decisions quickly so Aucklanders can have some clarity, but these things can take time.”

The Government has pledged at least $1.1m to the Auckland Council Emergency Relief Fund, while the council has added a further $100,000.

Private donations are also bolstering the fund; ANZ yesterday contributed $100,000 towards it.

However, the council said there are likely to be more applicants than money to go round.

Applications will be assessed against hardship criteria to prioritise those in highest need and those who can’t get help through other funding avenues.

“This means that some applicants may only receive partial payments of what they have requested, or some applications may be declined,” the council said.

It said staff will help applicants find appropriate or alternative support where possible.

The fund is for Aucklanders who are experiencing hardship because of flooding and landslips.

One family endured two floodings after their temporary accommodation was washed out the drive of their West Auckland home that had also been damaged in an earlier flood. Photo / Elizabeth Binning

Applications can be for things like rubbish clean-up, insurance excesses, minor property and vehicle damage, appliance repairs or replacement, dehumidifiers and generators, food, clothing, and bedding support.

The fund can also support community organisations and marae and iwi organisations.

It is in addition to other support that people may qualify for through the Ministry of Social Development.

Applications to the Auckland Council Emergency Relief Fund can be made online. People can call Auckland Council on 09 301 0101 during business hours for assistance to complete applications forms.

People affected by the floods who need help with accommodation, financial assistance and insurance advice can visit Civil Defence Centre Hubs. Further information is available at aem.org.nz.

If you cannot make it to the hubs, phone Auckland Emergency Management on 0800 22 22 00 for assistance.

Civil Defence payments are also available to people who have been affected by the flooding in the Auckland region.

People don’t have to be on a benefit to qualify for the payment. In most cases it doesn’t matter what your income is or what assets you have. These payments are available for a limited time.

A Civil Defence payment can help with:

Accommodation costs if you’re evacuated and are staying in accommodation such as motels, hotels, or temporary rental accommodation.

Loss of income if you can’t work because of the flooding.

Emergency food, clothing, and bedding if yours has been damaged or destroyed by the flooding.

A payment if you have evacuees staying with you in places such as a private home, marae, or community centres.

People wanting to make donations to the Auckland Council Emergency Relief Fund can make a deposit to: Auckland Council - 12 3113 0131166 00. They should write “Flood fund” in the Reference field and provide a phone number if they would like a tax rebate form.

Mayor Wayne Brown said the fund shows how Aucklanders have been pitching in to help each other.

“The financial donations to the Emergency Relief Fund is another example of this generous spirit that exists within our communities,” he said.