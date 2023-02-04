Two men have been caught on CCTV 'recovering' adult toys from a flood bin outside a Peaches and Cream store. Video / Peaches & Cream NZ

Two men have been caught on CCTV 'recovering' adult toys from a flood bin outside a Peaches and Cream store. Video / Peaches & Cream NZ

Adult store Peaches and Cream has issued a warning to anyone considering pilfering flood-damaged goods from them after two men were caught on video dumpster diving for sex toys and lingerie.

The clip was recorded earlier this week outside their Glenfield branch in Wairau Valley, which was badly hit by last week’s devastating floods.

“Flood-contaminated sex toys are not safe for human use - especially if it is being retrieved out of a skip,” the store wrote alongside a clip from security footage that they shared online.

“Here we have an example of two charming fellows who must be planning a very special night for their partners (aren’t they lucky) by proceeding to pick cut-up dildos, vibrators and lingerie from a very ‘hygienic’ place.”

The popular chain, which often shames those who steal from it by posting videos online, suggested that anyone wanting to spice up their sex life should just pop into one of their stores, where their “lovely team are happy to help”.

“Just give it a wipe down and good to go,” one keen fan wrote on social media, ignoring the solid health advice provided.

Another pointed out that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, while one crudely suggested that the items would “get stuck in far worse places than that dumpster.”

Find full coverage of the Auckland Floods here.

Although police told the Herald that the Peaches and Cream incident was not reported to them, earlier this week a man was arrested for allegedly looting a flood-damaged store elsewhere in Wairau Valley.

The 57-year-old man faced burglary charges after products were taken from a vape store.

Police Superintendent Shanan Gray told RNZ that patrols had been stepped up across the city.

He said they were able to catch someone at the vape store because of the quick response of a business owner.

“There were two commercial premises on Wairau Valley where someone had taken the opportunity to move between the two premises.

“We had reassurance patrols in the area, and the owner of one of the properties actually was watching this person by their CCTV footage, so it meant that we could respond really quickly and apprehend the offender in the act.”

In areas affected by the storm, security at some properties had been left exposed by the nature of the unfolding events, he said.

“It’s really disappointing ... to see that some people take advantage at times like this.

“That’s why people are really encouraging people to keep an eye out for their neighbours, keep an eye out for their family.

“If you’ve got someone who has had to move out of an address next to you, it’s really important that you keep an eye on that and let us know if you see any suspicious behaviour.”

“Keep an eye [out]... if you see anything suspicious please call 111 immediately ... if you have been the victim of a crime that has already occurred call 10-5, which is our crime reporting line.”

- Additional reporting, RNZ