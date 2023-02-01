Aerial footage reveals the destruction of a building after it collapsed following a landslide in Orua Bay Beach at Manukau Heads - trapping a person for more than two hours. Video / Pool

Aerial footage reveals the destruction of a building after it collapsed following a landslide in Orua Bay Beach at Manukau Heads - trapping a person for more than two hours. Video / Pool

Rescuers have described the moment they found an elderly couple miraculously alive - but seriously injured - after a massive cliff landslide engulfed an Auckland beach house, destroying it in seconds.

The elderly woman was buried in the “massive landslide” for more than two hours and two others were injured after a house was “totally demolished” by mud and rock at Manukau Heads.

“The elderly lady, she was trapped in the rubble and was trapped for quite some time but there were some beams and parts of the structure that were protecting her in a way as well from further injury ... she was stuck I think from her legs,” said Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical flight paramedic Marcel Driessen. “There was a chap that was just covered and cut, some bruises and was pretty pale and it looked like he’d been through the wringer.”

He said the house “got crunched to the ground” after the pair and another person in the house heard a rumble that shook the foundations.

Dramatic aerial photos showed the utter destruction of the house near Orua Bay Beach. “When you got to the scene you could see a massive landslide,” Driessen said. “With this house... just rubble on the bottom, that was a house once and in between all the other houses and it was just totally demolished.”

The slip was dozens that followed a second major deluge that hit Auckland yesterday, causing further damage to homes, streets and residents’ already frayed nerves Last night, the MetService issued a fresh heavy rain watch for part of Auckland - mainly the easter edges of the region - Coromandel, Bay of Plenty including Rotorua, Nelson and Fiordland.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVE BLOG:

STORY CONTINUES:

Four people died after last Friday’s major deluge - at Orua Bay Beach yesterday, though, it was a tale of survival. As Driessen and the Westpac chopper arrived, two patients, the elderly man and a woman, were sitting to the side of the carnage with cuts and bruises while the elderly woman lay trapped inside.





The Orua Bay house was reduced to rubble after a landslide tore through it. Photo / Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters

As firefighters and an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) crew fought to free the elderly woman, Driessen and his crew transported the seriously injured man via a ute to the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter to be flown to hospital.

Another in a minor condition was being taken there by ambulance, while the elderly woman was also taken by helicopter after she was freed.

Auckland International Airport also assisted in the rescue, sending in a hovercraft with four additional USAR personnel. A geo-technician and structural engineer attended, the Fenz spokesperson said, to assess the risk to other buildings, which resulted in five other houses being evacuated as a precaution.

Three people are injured after a building collapsed in Orua Bay Beach at Manukau Heads. Photo / Michael Craig

More than 160 red notices have now been issued to Auckland buildings, deeming them unsafe, with as many as 6000 more properties still to be assessed.

Several major roads, meanwhile, remained closed as severe slips cut vital links.

Tamaki Drive in Auckland’s east is unlikely to open to motorists for a couple of days after slips blocked the road yesterday. It’s also not yet clear when alternate Ngapipi Rd will be cleared after a tree toppled over the road.

More heavy rain also forced Auckland’s Northern Motorway to close in both directions due to flooding between Esmonde and Northcote Rds for about 90 minutes yesterday, before reopening just before 8am.

Other sections of the city’s motorways have also been severely impacted, including the Southern Motorway at Greenlane and Ellerslie-Panmure, and the Southwestern Motorway (State Highway 20) southbound between Queenstown Rd and Neilson St.

The scene from the collapsed building in Orua Bay Beach at Manukau Heads after the landslide. Photo / Michael Craig

Further north, another landslide on the Brynderwyns crushed plans to reopen a vital stretch of State Highway 1 to northbound motorists last night.

Just an hour after a planned reopening of the Brynderwyns was announced, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was forced to delay due to another slip.

Niwa reported yesterday, that in 24 hours, 71mm of rain fell at its Western Springs climate station in Auckland - a “month’s worth of rain ... again”.

Much of the rain fell in only a few hours, including 25.2mm in one hour, 44.2 mm in two hours and 58.6mm in three hours.

Bus and rail services were impacted, with at least 20 Auckland Transport buses needing a damage assessment.

Find full coverage of the Auckland Floods here.

Workers clearing a large slip on Tamaki Drive between Okahu Bay and Mission Bay. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Ministry of Education reversed a decision to close all schools around the city until next Tuesday and said in-person classes may resume today if safe to do so.

Due to extensive damage by the fatal floods - which left four dead - there are now 175 houses which have received red stickers across Auckland, 32 of those were issued yesterday.

Auckland Council Chief Executive Jim Stabback said there has been a massive effort by staff and contractors to respond to Aucklanders, who remain under a State of Emergency.

“As of today, more than 160 red notices have been issued, which means a building is not safe to enter and has sustained moderate or heavy damage,” Stabback said.

“More than 650 buildings have received a yellow sticker, which restricts access because of moderate damage.”

Civil Defence authorities have advised that if your property has been damaged by severe weather, take photos before you remove or repair anything.

A police officer places a red sticker on a house on Shore Rd, Remuera, after heavy rain caused landslips and widespread destruction across the Auckland Region. Photo / Alex Burton

However, if you are thinking about taking a dip in Auckland now the sun is peeking out, think again.

Nearly every beach across the region has been given a black flag, which Safeswim says means there is a very high risk of illness if people enter the water.

The forecast is not so cheery for Bay of Plenty and Coromandel.

A heavy rain watch was issued by MetService for Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Fiordland, Nelson, Rotorua last night.

A front moving eastwards across the Bay of Plenty is now expected to “reverse direction” on Thursday and move back towards the Coromandel Peninsula, MetService forecast.

The red heavy rain warning for Bay of Plenty, west of Kawerau has now been lifted, but a heavy rainfall watch is now in its place for the possibility of further heavy rain on Thursday.

If your property has been damaged by severe weather, take photos before you remove or repair anything. Report it to your insurance company. You only need to contact your insurance company and they’ll let you know what you need to do next.



Learn more at https://t.co/WukMkXa3XH — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) February 1, 2023

There is also now a heavy rainfall watch in place for the Hunua Ranges and Coromandel Peninsula. In all these areas, the amount of rain would not normally be enough to justify a watch, but the impact of this rain could be greater due to the recent flooding.

Orange heavy rain warnings remain in place for Bay of Plenty about and east of Kawerau, northern Gisborne and Westland.

Heavy rain watches remain in place for Western Tasman and northern Fiordland.

Multiple major entertainment events are cancelled around Auckland due to the weather, including the popular lantern festival, two movies in the park, music in the park and the Tūrama installation on Queen St.