Flood victim Trushar Maisuria is sick of water besieging his home during high rain events in Auckland and wants answers from government and council. Video / NZ Herald

West Auckland residents have been hit hard once again by flood waters, with some saying they no longer feel safe in their homes.

This afternoon was the third time Massey resident Ana Tuiloma and her family’s house has flooded, including twice this year.

“I don’t want to stay here anymore. I don’t want to die here,” she told the Herald.

Her Don Buck Rd, which backs onto Momutu stream, was yellow stickered after the devastating and fatal Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding.

But Tuiloma said she hasn’t been told what the means for the future of her property. She doesn’t know whether she’ll get any insurance payouts or if the government will give compensate her.

“We’re waiting on the government. If I haven’t applied for any insurance yet, because what if the government turns around and says we must leave?

“It’s not safe for us to stay back here anymore,” she said.

Minister for Auckland Michael Wood is expected to make his way to the city today and also visit the area around Don Buck Rd. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called the latest flood episode “a serious situation” in Auckland as firefighters have already responded to more than 200 calls for help across the flood-affected city.

A state of local emergency has already been declared in Auckland as flooding swamps the region and MetService warns the most intense rainfall is yet to come.

Floodwaters in January inundated Tuiloma’s home - destroying most of her personal belongings. She’s been staying in a hotel since then, and stored the items she could recover in her garage.

The Momutu stream has also burst its banks this afternoon, Tuiloma told the Herald, and destroyed what she had left in her garage.

“I don’t know why it’s yellow [stickered], it should be red,” she said.

Tuiloma’s neighbour, Trushar Maisuria’s property also flooded - the fifth time since he bought it in 2020.

When he showed the Herald the state of his property floodwaters had already receded, leaving mud over his yard and on the floor of his garage where water had risen to about knee height this afternoon.

“Should I keep cleaning it? I don’t know,” Maisuria said.

“I have to put on a brave face, but it’s hard. I’m the man of the house, I have three women to look after.

“But there is a limit. I just want to sit down and cry.”

He says his five-year-old daughter is traumatised from the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding.

“Every time it rains she asks, ‘is it going to flood?’ We’re not sleeping properly. My wife thinks every rainfall will kill us.

“I love this place. It’s beautiful, but we have to be able to live in this house to even start to enjoy it.”

He said he’d been put in temporary accommodation as his house was also yellow-stickered from January 27.

“I don’t think I want to be a homeowner anymore.

“January 27 took almost everything [I own]. This [afternoon’s flooding] has taken everything that’s left.

“Insurance is telling me my house is a write-off, but where’s the money?”

He said he hadn’t heard anything from the Government or Auckland Council about the future of his property.

A Civil Defence Centre has been opened in West Auckland where flooding and slips have left roads blocked and created hazardous driving conditions for the second time in a matter of months.