Auckland flooding: Police say two dead, two missing

Record-breaking rainfall saw much of Auckland engulfed by floodwaters overnight. Video / Supplied

At least two people have died following the flooding in Auckland, police say.

The wild weather and heavy rain have caused widespread damage across the region, with flooding, evacuations and transport chaos. State Highway 1 north of Auckland is closed, and officials opened the new Puhoi motorway to rescue stranded motorists overnight. Auckland Airport is closed until at least midday on Saturday because of flooding, with no international or domestic flights departing or arriving.

This morning police confirmed staff were continuing to respond to a high number of calls to weather-related incidents after the severe weather yesterday and overnight.

Yesterday evening about 7.30pm, Police responded to a call for service where a man had been found dead in a flooded culvert in Wairau Valley.

About 12.30am, Police were called to a flooded carpark on Link Dr, also in Wairau Valley, after a report of another man found dead.

Inquiries into the circumstances of both these deaths are ongoing.

A report was received about 10.15pm that a man had been swept away by floodwaters in Onewhero.

A search and rescue team would deploy today to search for the missing man.

And about 7.35pm, Police and other emergency services responded to a call where a landslide had brought down a house on Shore Rd, Remuera.

One person remains unaccounted for.

The property will be assessed this morning.











