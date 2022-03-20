Countdown Glenfield this morning. Photo / Kelly Thompson

At least four Auckland Countdown supermarkets are closed after flooding.

A spokesperson confirmed Countdowns in Milford, Pt Chevalier, Glenfield and Pukekohe had closed this morning after this morning's heavy rainfall hit Auckland.

The locations in Glenfield and Pt Chevalier had sustained roof damage and would be closed for the rest of the day at least while any repairs were undertaken.

The spokesperson said no staff or customers had been injured and confirmed the Milford and Pukekohe supermarkets would reopen later today.

Auckland has recorded one of its wettest hours on record this morning as a major thunder and lightning storm caused widespread flooding and chaos across the city and northern regions.

Several schools have closed, streets and motorways are awash with flooding across the Auckland region and there have been several reports of people trapped in cars.

Between 8am and 9am, Auckland's Albany weather station recorded its wettest hour - 76.88mm - on record, said Niwa. "This seems likely to become the wettest hour across the Auckland region on record, but we'll need to scour the record books!"

More than 4000 lightning strikes have been recorded in one hour - with 700 in just five minutes. Massive thunderclaps and lightning have filled Auckland skies since 7am.

Northland, Auckland and Coromandel are all in the line of fire - and Bay of Plenty has been under storm warning since 10am. Heavy rain warnings and watches are also in place for a swathe of the North Island from Auckland through Waikato to Taranaki, along with Tasman west of Motueka in the South Island.