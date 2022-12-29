Three men accused of participating in the robbery at the Rose Cottage Superette that left Janak Patel, 34, fatally stabbed appear in the High Court at Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

The Auckland dairy where a worker was slain following an alleged robbery last month has reopened, sparking an outpouring of support from the community.

The owners of Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham were overseas when worker Janak Patel was stabbed to death on November 23 after following and confronting a man police have since charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

The Ōtāhuhu man, who has interim name suppression, and co-defendants Henry Fred and Shane Henry Tane - both charged with robbery - appeared in the High Court at Auckland on December 14. All pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody to reappear in March. A five-week trial will take place in May 2024.

The distinctive pink-coloured dairy in Fowlds Ave was closed after the incident but has now reopened.

“So, so great to see our Pink dairy is open this morning!”, a poster to the Sandringham AKL Community page on Facebook wrote.

“We had a lovely catch up chat with [owner] Dharmesh, go show them some love and support, they really need it.”

The owner didn’t want to comment when contacted by the Herald this morning.

Auckland dairy worker Janak Patel was stabbed to death on November 23. Photo / Supplied

Some who responded to the Facebook post asked if a Givealittle page could be set up, but the couple were insistent they didn’t want one, a poster who had spoken to them wrote.

They do not want the fanfare of a Givealittle page, however if anyone wants to join with me in organising a gift, please email me, she wrote.

“Dharmesh and family have kindly requested that you support them by shopping local.

“They have been overwhelmed by the kindness and care over them and their shop whilst they were away, and are still processing the events.”

It had taken them “three days and four countries” to get home, leaving them exhausted, she wrote.

Patel, who was newly married, had recently moved from Hamilton with his wife to look after the dairy while its owners were out of the country.

The couple had dreamt about running their own business, mourners were told at his funeral, which was attended by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The 34-year-old’s death sparked a large outcry among small business owners and workers across the country, many calling for the Government to do more to combat crime.

Just over $100,000 was donated to Patel’s family through a now-closed Givealittle fundraiser started by the Dairy and Business Owner’s Group.