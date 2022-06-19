Picton crash tragedy, BB guns send mall into lockdown and time to say goodbye to pre-departure Covid testing in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash involving a truck in Glenbrook this morning.

Police were called to Glenbrook Road, Glenbrook, around 6.40am.

One person died at the scene, police said.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the crash involved a car and a truck. Fire trucks from Papakura and Waiuku attended.

The road was closed and police asked drivers to take an alternate route via Morley Road.

GLENBROOK RD - 7:15AM

A serious crash has closed a section of Glenbrook Rd between Brookside Rd and Gearon Rd in Glenbrook. Follow direction of emergency services on-site and be prepared for delays. ^MF pic.twitter.com/2wAlmZHYwt — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) June 19, 2022

"The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation," police said.

In a separate incident, State Highway 1 was blocked at Sunset Road after a crash on Auckland's North Shore. At 7:20am cars were moved to the shoulder but delays were still expected until it was fully cleared.