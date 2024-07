McDonald's in Pukekohe was robbed in the early hours of July 6, 2024. Photo / Google Maps

A man threatened and stole personal items from workers at a South Auckland McDonald’s in the early hours of this morning.

Police received reports about the incident on Hall St in Pukekohe at about 4.50am today.

The man “stole items belonging to staff members before fleeing on foot” police said.

“Police made initial inquiries in the area but have not yet located the man.”