Auckland exhibition NZ Sculpture OnShore opens with 120 artworks for sale

Balancing Act, by Waikato artist Blake Harnett, is on display at NZ Sculpture OnShore, which opens tomorrow at Operetu Fort Takapuna on Auckland's North Shore. The work is priced at $105,000, with proceeds going to Women's Refuge NZ. Photo / Michael Craig

The 29th NZ Sculpture OnShore opens tomorrow, with more than 120 artworks on display, ranging from small pieces to those that needed cranes and heavy machinery to lift into place.

The works are spread across the clifftop Operetu Fort Takapuna Historic Reserve on Auckland’s North Shore, set against a

