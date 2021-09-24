Auckland Diwali festival cancelled, celebrations to go online

Diwali celebrates New Zealand's Indian communities. Photo / NZME

This year was set to be Auckland's 20th Diwali Festival but Covid-19 uncertainty has put paid to organisers' best-laid plans.

Auckland Unlimited says the festival will not go ahead because it remains unknown whether the region will be able to go down to alert level 1 in time for the event on October 30-31.

With the Government's recent announcement that Auckland will be at level 3 at least until October 5, Mayor Phil Goff says it was "no longer feasible" to host the popular event this year.

"While the public festival can't go ahead, I encourage Aucklanders to celebrate Diwali at home or with wider friends and family should alert level restrictions allow it."

But the city's public landmarks will continue to be lit for the Festival of Lights and Auckland Unlimited will be providing Diwali content online at Aucklandnz.com/Diwali.



The festival's Covid-19 contingency plans and decision-making timelines had been discussed in advance and had the support of the Diwali Advisory Group and key event stakeholders.

Richard Clarke, head of major and business events at Auckland Unlimited, says stallholder and performer applications were high and the organising team had been hopeful and working right up to the most recent announcement.

"We want to thank everyone involved in the festival, from our planning team to performers and stallholders, sponsors, and the community for their support and understanding," Clarke says.

Auckland Diwali Festival celebrates traditional and contemporary Indian culture and Auckland's Indian communities.

The event is delivered by Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council, in partnership with the Asia New Zealand Foundation.

Details about online Diwali celebrations will be announced mid-October.