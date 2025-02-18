Kotze had considered renting the Postman Rd property to move into with her partner, who lives farther north.
“On Trade Me the photos look beautiful,” Kotze said.
“It looks truly like somewhere we could call home for the next five years.”
People often use advert photos to decide whether to spend their effort, fuel and time off work to view a rental, she said.
She had felt frustrated to arrive and see the property’s state, she said.
However, Zhou denied the property had a bad smell, saying none of the 10 other people viewing the home had claimed it smelled.
“No one there tell me there’s bad smells,” Zhou told the Herald. “She needs to prove there is a bad smell,” she said.
Some of those who had been viewing the home at the same time as Kotze later texted to say they were keen to rent the property, Zhou told the Herald – although it still remains advertised as available at the time of writing.
The rental had “solid bones” and would be further cleaned once the current tenants moved out, she said.
Zhou acknowledged the advert photos were five years old, but said it was normal to use such photos.