Jyotis Dairy has reopened two days after hammer-wielding assailants violently attacked and seriously injured two people during an aggravated robbery.

A dairy employee, who did not wish to be named, told the Herald that lots of community members have come in to check on the owners and offer their support.

“We haven’t had many customers though.”

However, dairy owner Jayanti Patel and his wife Bhavana are still very traumatised and shaken up by what happened.

Patel’s wife received seven stitches from the attack and is now recovering at home.

The Mt Roskill store became the latest target in a series of violent attacks against retail shops.

Police on the scene of an aggravated robbery at Jyotis Dairy on Mt Albert Road. New Zealand Herald photograph by Raphael Franks 05 July 2023

Security footage of the attack shows two men enter the Jyotis Dairy on Mt Albert Rd in Mt Roskill between 4-5pm.

One man ran behind the counter and swiped his hammer at Bhavana, who was minding the shop at the time.

The attackers took tobacco and cash before fleeing.

On Wednesday, Patel told the Herald: “I am shaking. What am I to do in the morning? I don’t want to open, but we need [customers] because if we’re not open how can I pay for my mortgage and everything?”

A police car sits outside the Joytis Dairy in Mount Roskill after the attack. Photo / Raphael Franks

Dairy & Business Owners Group Inc chair Sunny Kaushal said the family is very well known in the neighbourhood and has been running the dairy for nearly 15 years.

He described this attack as barbaric.

“It’s horrific to see two offenders with hammers attacking a helpless woman at work.”

Kaushal said the Patels couldn’t afford to keep their shop closed.

“It’s their bread and butter,” he said, “They have to pay their bills and they also want to serve their customers.”

Former Dominion Rd dairy owner Girish Patel told the Herald that violent crime against dairy owners is quite common.

He estimated there have been over a dozen dairy owners killed by violent offenders across the past 20 years.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Allan said police are appalled at the reckless violence exhibited towards innocent members of our community during this incident and we know the public share this view.

“We have no tolerance for the disregard shown for others’ safety during this brazen robbery.”

Allan assured that police were taking the incident seriously and the investigation was continuing today in order to hold those responsible to account.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages, but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or has information who has not yet spoken to police,” Allan said.

Allan said police were ensuring support is in place for both the victims and their families.

Police can be contacted through the 105 phone service quoting the file number 230705/2116 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A Give a Little page has been set up to help the Patels pay their mortgage and living costs in the aftermath of the attack.












