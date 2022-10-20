David Lane, 69, died while cycling on Stancombe Rd on September 17 after Manase struck him with her car in Flat Bush. Video / Hayden Woodward

A young cop just out of police college has pleaded guilty to driving charges stemming from the death of a cyclist in East Auckland last month.

Jada Manase pleaded guilty in the Manukau District Court this morning, her lawyer Todd Simmonds confirmed to the Herald.

Manase was off duty at the the time and is subject to an internal police professional conduct inquiry and the matter had also been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority, police earlier confirmed.

She is 21-years-old, according to court documents.

Careless driving causing death while under the influence of alcohol carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison or a $10,000 fine.

Court documents obtained by the Herald show she pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle when she caused Lane's death while her breath alcohol limit was over the legal limit.

She recorded a reading of 600 micrograms per litre of breath - the legal limit is 250.

The Land Transport Act charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, 12 months disqualification and a $20,000 fine.

The documents show the officer lived about a three minute drive from the scene of the crash.

She also pleaded guilty to carelessly operating a vehicle, with a maximum penalty of a $3000 fine.

Lane was a reclusive sportsman and talented machine engineer who had been working at a bike shop in recent years, but was due to leave the job last month to begin his retirement and spend more time tinkering with his beloved bicycles.

He had been out on a long-distance training ride on the day of the fatal crash.

His long-time mate Ian Fulton told the Herald that Lane was a bit of a loner, "very smart and very conscientious".

He lived alone and loved listening to Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell. He had no family in New Zealand and few friends.

His sister lives in the UK and travelled to New Zealand following his death to make arrangements for her brother.

Fulton helped recruit Lane to Fisher & Paykel four decades ago and the pair became friends, enjoying many training rides together over the years.

Lane had been an accomplished marathon runner, with a record time of two hours, 42 minutes.

He then got involved in triathlons and developed an obsession with bikes.