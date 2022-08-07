Ram-raiding youths who have plagued Auckland businesses are now favouring jewellery store smash-and-grabs, with at least two occurring in the city every week. Video / NZ Herald / Supplied

At least six retail stores around Auckland have been targeted overnight - with thieves making off with alcohol, cigarettes and vape products.

All were smash-and-grab style burglaries involving shops in South Auckland, North Shore and central Auckland.

Police were called to an incident at the Liquorland store on Great South Rd, Takanini, shortly after midnight.

A witness said four black drawers had been abandoned outside the front of the shop. It is understood they are used to store cigarettes - and had been emptied.

Police officers could be seen working inside and a hammer left behind was taken away, he said.

Liquorland Takanini was targeted by thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Officers were then called to another incident at an NZ Post office on Dawson Rd in Clover Park.

The incident happened just before 1am and police tape was put up soon. However, it is not known what was taken, if anything.

The Bottle-O on Remuera Rd was then targeted at about 3.30am.

Glass could be seen smashed outside the shop. It is not known whether those involved in the incident managed to get away with anything.

By about 3.45am, authorities were alerted to yet another smash-and-grab at the Vape2Go shop on Birkenhead Ave in North Shore.

The front entrance had been smashed in - with glass and debris spotted outside.

Several items were stolen, a witness said.

The last two stores hit by thieves were on the same road - Kepa Rd in Ōrākei.

Police were called to the Kepa Road Superette and Lotto shop and Oliver's Bakehouse shortly after 4.40am.

The witness described seeing broken windows at both places.

It is not yet known whether the incidents are all connected or if anyone involved has been found or arrested.

Police have been approached for more information.