Auckland crime: Police swarm St Lukes shopping mall

Police were seen at St Lukes shopping mall this morning. Photo / File

Police were seen at St Lukes shopping mall this morning. Photo / File

Retailers at Auckland's Westfield St Lukes mall are in the dark about why police are in attendance at the shopping centre.

About six police officers and mall security staff have been seen inside the mall.

Police cars are in the mall's upper car park near the entrance to the shopping centre.

The police helicopter is also in the area.

One retailer said they had seen police officers in the mall but didn't know why they were there.

Westfield St Lukes customer service said they couldn't comment, referring inquiries to corporate affairs.

NZME reporter Nicholas Jones said police were at the mall but there was no sign of any robbery in the area.

- More to come