Police at the scene of a 'disorder' incident in Wattle Downs, Auckland this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police at the scene of a 'disorder' incident in Wattle Downs, Auckland this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An investigation is underway following an incident in Wattle Downs yesterday evening.

Police responded to reports of a "disorder" incident on Kendall Court/Hobart Rd, near Mahia Rd.

A black SUV, with doors open, was covered with a blue tarp on Hobart Rd, and

Hobart Rd was closed between Mahia Rd and Rainbow Place.

Specialist staff, including detectives, police photography section and frontline staff, were in attendance.

Police at the scene in Wattle Downs this morning. A black SUV could be seen covered in a tarpaulin as police investigated. Photo / /Hayden Woodward

Police were unable to comment.

A neighbour nearby told the Herald they heard the car revving, like someone had their foot sitting on the accelerator.

They said they heard a woman screaming 'hard out'.

"She sounded angry as, we could only hear her voice," the neighbour said.

"We thought it was just another domestic till we saw the cops."

The couple were apparently quite new to the area and there hadn't been issues with them before today.

"It's pretty buzzy aye for this to happen."