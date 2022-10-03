CCTV footage shows the robbery of Liquor Oasis in Sandringham. Video / Prakash Putta

A manager has detailed the terrifying moments when six masked men entered his liquor store in a brazen late-night robbery.

Sandringham's Liquor Oasis manager Prakash Putta told the Herald that around 9.30pm last night a customer came into the store and started yelling at staff.

"He has come here before, he has a loan at our store, we refused to sell him any product until he paid off his debt," Putta said.

"He got angry at us and started using threatening language.

"He told us to shut the store or he would harm us."

Frightened, Putta begun to close the doors of his store when neighbouring business owners told him not to be scared of the man.

"They told me not to bother with him. So I reopened my store.

"I think he saw me open again. He came with six more men who all had face coverings on.

"They forced us to shut the store, he held me by the collar and pushed me away. It was very scary and intimidating.

"They robbed our store, I shut the door to trap them inside but they went out the back door."

Putta called the police straight away.

A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing following a robbery at a store on Sandringham Rd, Wesley on Sunday night.

The incident was reported shortly after 10pm.

"A group of offenders have entered the store and stolen a number of items before leaving in two vehicles," the spokesperson said.

"There are no reports of injuries."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.