The man, 31, was arrested after fleeing from a police traffic stop on St Heliers Bay Rd. He was stopped on Camp Rd, Ōtāhuhu, this morning.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today on multiple charges, including burglary, Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock said.

Police allege the man was responsible for "at least" 32 burglaries at staged homes across the city.

A 28-year-old woman, a passenger, was also taken into custody. She is facing charges before the Auckland District Court unrelated to the burglaries.

The Auckland City East Tactical Crime Unit saw a vehicle with a trailer carrying large amounts of furniture driving through Glen Innes towards Kohimarama.

Police worked out the vehicle was linked to a man they were searching for in relation to "at least 16 burglaries" in the Auckland City District.

Police stopped the man, but he fled the area before officers could speak to him.

The Police Eagle helicopter tracked the vehicle's movements across the city. The man was seen driving dangerously during morning peak hour traffic.

Tyre spikes were deployed, which slowed the vehicle near Sylvia Park.

Police were unable to comment further while the matter was before the court.