A security guard stands outside the Subtype store on Morrow St, Newmarket, after being hit by thieves in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Five young men have been arrested after a burglary in Auckland's Newmarket - the second time authorities have been called to the area this week.

Police responded to reports of a group of people breaking into a retail store on Broadway in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened shortly after 2am at the Subtype retail store; which offers premium sneakers and exclusive products such as limited footwear.

"Police attended, but the offenders fled the scene in a stolen vehicle," a statement said.

A Police Eagle helicopter was then called out to help and kept eyes on the vehicle involved until it came to a stop on Capstick Rd in Otara, South Auckland.

Police found all five people - young men aged between 17 and 25 - allegedly involved in the burglary.

They were taken into custody and are due to appear in court this morning . All are charged with burglary.

This morning's incident comes just a day after the nearby Michael Hill Newmarket was targeted by thieves.