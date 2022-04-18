Two children were taken to Starship Hospital by ambulance.

Two children have suffered serious injuries in a crash on Auckland's North Shore this morning.

Police said emergency services were called following a report of a vehicle crashing into a building on Anzac Rd in Browns Bay.

St John said two patients were treated at the scene and were taken to Starship Hospital, both in a serious condition.

However a police spokesman said three children were reported as injured and taken to hospital.

"Inquiries are underway into the circumstances surrounding this incident," he said.