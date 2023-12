Two Cabinet documents have been leaked in less than a week, Vladimir Putin will run for president again in the 2024 election and Aucklanders waiting up to a year to sit practical driving tests. Video / NZ Herald

A person has died after a truck hit a power pole in Auckland and rolled onto its side.

The light truck hit the pole on King George Ave, near Gillies Ave, in Epsom at about 11pm yesterday.

“The driver and sole occupant was freed from the vehicle with the assistance of Fire and Emergency NZ,” police said.

“They were taken to hospital in a critical condition, where they passed away.

Serious crash investigators are trying to find the cause of the crash.

A truck driver has died after crashing into a power pole in Epsom in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency teams freed a truck driver who crashed into a power pole in Epsom in Auckland on December 9 but they later died in hospital. Photo / Hayden Woodward