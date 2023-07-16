Voyager 2023 media awards

Auckland crash: Section of Great North Rd closed following crash between truck and car

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Great North Rd is closed between Henderson and New Lynn following a crash. Photo / File

Great North Rd in Auckland’s Glen Eden is blocked and causing rush-hour delays this morning following a crash between a truck and a car.

A police spokesperson said the section of the road between Henderson and New Lynn is closed.

“One lane remains open towards Henderson,” they said.

“Diversions are in place, however motorists are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area where possible.”

Police responded to the crash around 5.12am.

“One person has received moderate injuries and been transported to hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

Auckland Transport said inbound bus services 14T and 14W are being impacted by the crash and road block.

“Services will be detoured until further notice.”

