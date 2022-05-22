A crash on Auckland's Northwestern motorway is blocking a southbound lane. Photo / Supplied

A crash on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway is causing lengthy delays this morning.

The three-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 5.50am and left one person trapped in a vehicle. By 7am there was a tailback of traffic spanning 5km.

The crash is blocking the left southbound lane between the Huruhuru Rd overbridge and Lincoln Rd, causing delays for motorists from Westgate.

A police spokesperson said initial indications are that two people have received moderate injuries while one suffered minor injuries.

Northern Fire and Emergency's shift manager said three fire engines responded to the accident where a person was trapped in a car.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Auckland advised motorists to pass the scene of the crash with care, to expect delays while the scene is cleared and to delay travel or allow extra time.