Casey Costello breached Public Records Act over tobacco policy document

RNZ
Associate Health Minister Casey Costello said she did not know who wrote the document or even who left it on her desk. Photo / Samuel Rillstone, RNZ

By Guyon Espiner at RNZ

Casey Costello breached rules for handling ministerial information by giving a tobacco industry-friendly document to health officials for policy development - without knowing its author or origin.

An investigation by the chief archivist, which began in November last year, found the

