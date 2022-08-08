The crash is blocking two southbound lanes. Photo / Supplied

All lanes have now reopened on Auckland's Southern Motorway after a crash caused major delays for motorists.

The crash was blocking two southbound lanes near the Grafton Rd on-ramp and Gillies Ave off-ramp.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the crash was cleared shortly after 11am.

UPDATE 11:10AM

This crash now full cleared with all 4 lanes south available again. Allow extra time as delays through the Spaghetti Jctn area ease. ^TP https://t.co/q7rrrO30oh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 8, 2022

For a time, traffic was gridlocked throughout Spaghetti Junction and spanned more than 7km. It was also starting to stretch back towards the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

It was also affecting traffic joining from the Northwestern Motorway at the junction link as congestion built quickly.