“It will give space to people to sit and enjoy the city and sit under trees, whereas before it was just kind of like everyone hurrying along,” Hills said. “Near the city Rail Link stations, you’re going to have thousands of people coming in and out of there, this will help in keeping them safe.”

Hills said the public played a “majority role” in the funding of the City Master Plan, and it was a priority project for people who actually lived and worked in the city centre.

Te Hā Noa will be open by the end of October. Photo / Mary O'Sullivan

After witnessing the “massive benefits” of new trees being planted throughout other CBD streets, the council said the green infrastructure was critical for the region.

“These tree pits are designed to take and filter the stormwater”, making the infrastructure more resilient, Hills said. “It’s all about improving the water that ends up in the Waitemata as well.”

The Waitemata isn’t the only recipient believed to benefit - biodiversity in the city is set to rise, he said. Bird species that existed in the area before major industrialisation would be encouraged to return with the help of the project.

Te Hā Noa will link two of the city’s parks. Photo / Mary O'Sullivan

Over time, Te Hā Noa will link two of the city’s parks, Albert Park and Victoria Park.

Te Hā Noa was gifted by mana whenua. Photo / Mary O'Sullivan

“We want people to come here and come out of those train stations and think ‘Wow, this is an awesome city’,” Hills said.

Te Hā Noa will be open by the end of October.

