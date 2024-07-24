The Leys Institute Library and Gymnasium in Auckland have been closed since 2019 for safety reasons.
Auckland Council is locking in $22 million for earthquake-strengthening in four heritage buildings.
The buildings are the Nathan Homestead in Manurewa, the Remuera Library, Titirangi War Memorial Hall and Library, and the Leys Institute Libraryand Gymnasium, which has been closed for safety reasons since 2019.
The Leys Institute, a Ponsonby landmark since 1906, closed suddenly days before Christmas in 2019 after library staff noticed shaking in the building and cracks were found in a 1939 extension. It has remained fenced-off while repairs and renovation options and decisions have dragged on.
Friends of Leys Institute, which has about 230 members, has pushed for years to see the building strengthened, restored and reopened.
Last night, the group’s co-ordinator Helen Geary said its members and the wider community will be relieved after nearly five years of advocating for the restoration of the Leys Library and Gymnasium.
Waitematā Local Board member and heritage campaigner Allan Matson said people have been waiting a long time to secure funding to earthquake-proof the Category 1-listed building, and the board has approved the sale of properties to help with other costs.
The council’s contribution for seismic strengthening is $9.6m.
A seismic-strengthening funding package for the four buildings over the next three years is expected to be approved by the council’s planning, environment and parks committee today.
Work has started on another Category 1 heritage-listed building by Heritage New Zealand – Remuera Library, built in 1926 and deemed an earthquake risk.
Ōrākei Local Board chairman Scott Milne said remedial and strengthening work is being carried out on the roof, and the interior will be repainted and fittings and fixtures upgraded. The seismic work and renewals are costing $4.3m.
“Remuera Library is an iconic and much-loved building in the heart of the community. We are acting now to improve this historic asset so it can continue to be enjoyed by Aucklanders for years to come,” he said.
Likewise, work is starting on earthquake-strengthening measures costing $6.3m on the unreinforced, two-storey Nathan Homestead, built in 1927 – a popular arts, culture and events centre in South Auckland, which hit the headlines earlier this year over the closure of its popular cafe.
Manurewa Local Board chairman Matt Winiata said it is important to take action now to bring the building up to safety standards, saying its reopening next year, with a lift installed to improve access for people with disability issues, will be a wonderful gift ahead of its 100th birthday.
The fourth project is a $4.4m upgrade of the Titirangi War Memorial Hall and Library, including $1.6m for seismic strengthening over the next two years, and other work to refurbish the exterior of the building and the stormwater system.