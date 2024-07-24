Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Council set to approve $22m to earthquake-strengthen four heritage buildings

Bernard Orsman
By
3 mins to read
The Leys Institute Library and Gymnasium in Auckland have been closed since 2019 for safety reasons.

The Leys Institute Library and Gymnasium in Auckland have been closed since 2019 for safety reasons.

Auckland Council is locking in $22 million for earthquake-strengthening in four heritage buildings.

The buildings are the Nathan Homestead in Manurewa, the Remuera Library, Titirangi War Memorial Hall and Library, and the Leys Institute Library

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand