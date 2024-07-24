“Our precious heritage-listed library has been part of Ponsonby for 120 years and we look forward to being able to use it again,” she said.

In March, Geary messaged Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, saying as an engineer he would know that empty, unmaintained buildings deteriorate quickly.

“It is a nationally-significant heritage building … [with] the same status as the Town Hall and Art Gallery.

Waitematā Local Board member and heritage campaigner Allan Matson said people have been waiting a long time to secure funding to earthquake-proof the Category 1-listed building, and the board has approved the sale of properties to help with other costs.

The council’s contribution for seismic strengthening is $9.6m.

A seismic-strengthening funding package for the four buildings over the next three years is expected to be approved by the council’s planning, environment and parks committee today.

Work has started on another Category 1 heritage-listed building by Heritage New Zealand – Remuera Library, built in 1926 and deemed an earthquake risk.

Ōrākei Local Board chairman Scott Milne said remedial and strengthening work is being carried out on the roof, and the interior will be repainted and fittings and fixtures upgraded. The seismic work and renewals are costing $4.3m.

“Remuera Library is an iconic and much-loved building in the heart of the community. We are acting now to improve this historic asset so it can continue to be enjoyed by Aucklanders for years to come,” he said.

Likewise, work is starting on earthquake-strengthening measures costing $6.3m on the unreinforced, two-storey Nathan Homestead, built in 1927 – a popular arts, culture and events centre in South Auckland, which hit the headlines earlier this year over the closure of its popular cafe.

Manurewa Local Board chairman Matt Winiata said it is important to take action now to bring the building up to safety standards, saying its reopening next year, with a lift installed to improve access for people with disability issues, will be a wonderful gift ahead of its 100th birthday.

The fourth project is a $4.4m upgrade of the Titirangi War Memorial Hall and Library, including $1.6m for seismic strengthening over the next two years, and other work to refurbish the exterior of the building and the stormwater system.

Brown has questioned spending on earthquake strengthening in Auckland, but welcomed a Government announcement in April to review the rules and extend the deadline for remediation by four years.



