Two dogs seized by Auckland Council after eight cats killed in Glen Innes

Security camera footage captured in 2023 and 2025 shows two dogs roaming loose on an East Auckland property. Video / Supplied
  • Auckland Council has seized two dogs after eight cats were killed in Glen Innes.
  • Vet Elena Bryant lost four cats and expressed relief at the dogs’ capture.
  • The council is investigating the incident and deciding on potential outcomes for the owners.

A pair of dogs have been seized by Auckland Council after a spate of cat killings in an East Auckland neighbourhood.

Auckland vet Elena Bryant said four of her cats were mauled to death in Glen Innes by the dogs and news of their capture had come as “a relief”.

