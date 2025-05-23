“These beautiful cats, they were healthy, they had years of life in them.”

Auckland Council animal management manager Elly Waitoa said the incident was under investigation and the team was working to track down the dogs so they could be seized and impounded.

“To date, the dog owners have avoided our efforts to contact them,” Waitoa said.

“This has included property visits to numerous addresses to locate the dogs, however the dogs are being actively hidden.

“The team will continue to try to locate the dogs, although their efforts have been severely hindered due to irresponsible dog owners.”

In 2023, a dog was impounded and an investigation launched into the killing of five cats - including another one of Bryant’s cats - in the same East Auckland neighbourhood.

The council confirmed the CCTV footage appeared to show the same dogs from a cat attack in 2023 but noted the most recent attack was still under investigation.

Further footage captured by Bryant shows a stocky tan dog and black dog picking up the cats in their mouths and shaking them.

Cats Pippi and Ritzy, who were killed in a dog attack.

Two of Bryant’s cats, Ritzy and Pippi, were found with “severe crush wounds” to their abdomens and ripped belly muscles.

Bryant’s third cat, Harald, was found dead across the road with dog bite wounds.

The neighbours on the street were “at boiling point” with the Auckland Council over the dogs roaming free, Bryant said.

“The council know where they [the dog owners] live, they knew in January 2023, and yet nothing has been done.

“I don’t think any of our neighbours are out for revenge, but no one’s got the confidence to get another cat.”

Harald the cat, who was killed in a dog attack on Monday.

Waitoa said animal management had received four complaints about the pair of dogs since early January 2023, including the most recent attack.

Council records also show 31 animal management complaints were received from January 2023 to May 2025 relating to the street, but there were no dog attacks reported during this time.

“We extend our sympathy to the owner of the cats killed,” she said.

“We appreciate the residents’ frustration with dogs roaming and attacking their much-loved pets.

“It is important that people report these incidents to the council, so they can be investigated by animal management.”

Bryant’s love of animals has led her to rescue multiple unwanted cats and, following the killings, she is left with three cats at home.

She said the cats who died had been “on her lap at every opportunity” and used to come “running up to greet her” when she returned home.