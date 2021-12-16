Auckland Council IT networks down following security upgrade

Auckland Council is experiencing IT problems today. Photo / File

Some of Auckland Council's websites and networks are down this morning following an upgrade to the council's security systems.

ICT director Mark Denvir said some websites are affected, which means services cannot be completed online at the moment, but people can use alternative in-person facilities at service centres and over the phone.

"We have business continuity systems in place for situations like this. We hope to have everything resolved soon," he said.

Denvir said the ICT team is working alongside the third-party vendor undertaking the upgrade to the council's security infrastructure to fix the issue as soon as possible.

"Largely, we're experiencing intermittent issues with our networks – it's not organisation-wide and not widely preventing people from working," he said.

A source said the problem is related to applying fixes for the Log4J cyber threat and affecting the council's internet, intranet, SAP, GIS and file storage drive systems ... "aka everything".