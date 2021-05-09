Auckland Council investigating a large protected pōhutukawa chopped down in Birkenhead

An image of a pōhutukawa tree at Hinemoa St included in the resource consent application. Source /Supplied

An image of a pōhutukawa tree at Hinemoa St included in the resource consent application. Source /Supplied

Plans for a new house in one of Birkenhead's poshest streets are on hold after a protected pōhutukawa tree was chopped down on the site.

Auckland Council launched an investigation after receiving a complaint on March 28 about a pohutukawa being removed from a property at Hinemoa St. The resource consent application for a new house on the site is on hold, a spokeswoman said.

One neighbour said someone turned up, asked the neighbours to remove cars from a shared driveway and proceeded to chop down one of the large trees, saying they had a consent to do so.

"On checking we have discovered they don't have a consent at all. But it's too late, they have removed the tree.

"We are very concerned with this behaviour and hope the council takes a firm stand and sends a message this cannot be tolerated," the neighbour said.

The section at 32a Hinemoa St, which includes some protected trees on its northern boundary. Source / Auckland Cuncil

The council spokeswoman said the pōhutukawa tree that was removed is part of a group of trees listed in schedule 10 of the Unitary Plan.

"Schedule 10 gives protection to all listed trees by requiring landowners to apply for a resource consent before trimming, felling or works within the root zone can take place," she said.

The loss of the native tree comes amid growing concerns and controversy over the loss of trees in Auckland.

A century-old pōhutukawa in Mt Eden is at risk after the council left it off its protected tree schedule, in March protesters clashed with police in a last-ditch effort to save 23 native trees on a development site in Avondale, and protesters tried to save the loss of a 150-year-old macrocarpa tree for an apartment block in Avondale.

On the flip side, the council and Mayor Phil Goff made a big song and dance when the first two of seven mature pōhutukawa trees were replanted in Quay St last month.

"Trees make our city a more pleasant place to live," Goff said.

The new house at Hinemoa St is being built by Jing Li and Yan Zhu, who have applied for resource consent to build a double storey, four-bedroom home at 32a Hinemoa St. The 673sq m section has been subdivided from a neighbouring property.

Hinemoa St is one of the top streets in the North Shore suburb of Birkenhead with views across the Waitemata Harbour and property prices reaching $5 million.

An aerial view showing a grove of protected trees(inside purple area, top right), which backs on to 32a Hinemoa St. Image / Supplied

The resource consent application submitted to the council by Holistic Planning for the owners said the "grove of pōhutukawa trees located on the southern parts of the site will be fully protected ... with the proposed dwelling well set back from this area".

The grove of pōhutukawa trees extend beyond the owners' property and backs onto Hinemoa Park, which runs down to the harbour and the Birkenhead ferry terminal.

The Herald is seeking comment from the owners of the property and Holistic Planning.