Auckland Council could be forced to close playgrounds and public toilets

The future of some Auckland playgrounds is at risk. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Local toilet blocks and playgrounds could be closed or sold due to financial pressure at Auckland Council.

The council can no longer afford to maintain all of its community assets and is looking at ways of disposing assets and delivering services differently.

Taking a hard look at the city's parks, libraries, swimming pools and community centres and halls is part of Mayor Phil Goff's new 10-year budget, which is being hit hard by the impacts of Covid-19.

The city's finances have taken a $1 billion hit from Covid-19 - $450 million in this year's "emergency budget" and a projected $540m in the first three years of the new 10-year budget.

The council simply doesn't have enough money to maintain and run its large network of community facilities and is predicting an $800 million shortfall over the next 10 years, according to budget documents.

The draft budget has come up with some solutions, like leasing the new Takanini library and community hub and moving towards online services, but many facilities are getting to the point where they cannot meet health and safety requirements and may have to close or be sold.

Goff's "mayoral proposal" for the 10-year budget said like transport and water, community facilities have been under considerable pressure caused by ageing assets and population growth.

He suggested the 21 Locals Boards identify underperforming assets that could be sold with the proceeds going towards prioritised new assets.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says Local Boards should consider selling underperforming community assets. Photo / Dean Purcell

He has also dangled the carrot of a one-off 5 per cent rates increase next year to provide an extra $65m to progress a number of community facilities, including the Scott Point sports park at Hobsonville and the Flat Bush library and community centre.

Howick Local Board chairwoman Adele White said there is little in the way of facilities at Flat Bush apart from a couple of schools to hold meetings.

She said the Local Board would consider disposing of facilities that need expensive maintenance to help fund new facilities at Flat Bush, but was opposed to the sale of green open space needed for intensification.

This year's Covid-driven "emergency budget" is already having an impact on community services with the recent closure of the Birkenhead and Glenfield service centres.

Kaipatiki Local Board chairman John Gillon posted on social media last week to say most council services can be found online, while rates bills and dog registration fees can be paid at Paper Plus stores in Birkenhead and Glenfield.

Auckland Council has announced the closure of the Birkenhead Service Centre on its website. Photo / Auckland Council

Devonport-Takapuna Local Board deputy chairman George Wood said it is getting quite dire with a "fire sale" of community assets, saying there are even rumours the Bruce Mason Centre is being reviewed to see if it should be kept or not.

Manurewa-Papakura councillor Daniel Newman said what's in the proposed budget is cuts in service levels when you don't properly fund renewals.

He thinks vulnerable facilities include toilet blocks, changing rooms and playgrounds, whereas the council will do its utmost to maintain libraries and swimming pools.