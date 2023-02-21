Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback has resigned. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback has resigned, Mayor Wayne Brown said today.

Stabback leaves the job of leading the country’s largest council halfway through a five-year contract. He started the job in September 2020.

Brown said Stabback informed councillors of his resignation at a governing body closed workshop this morning.

“This is arguably one of the most challenging and rewarding leadership roles in New Zealand’s public sector, and I respect Jim’s decision to step down for personal reasons,” Brown said.

“He met with me to advise that he wished to terminate his contract with six months’ notice. This follows lengthy deliberation, and the process has been handled professionally and respectfully. Jim will continue to lead the council and deliver on our commitments to Aucklanders, and help us transition to new leadership.”

Stabback also informed his executive leadership team, who remain committed to pushing forward with key priorities including the ongoing emergency response and recovery from both the storm and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown was greeted by chief executive Jim Stabback when he started work in October. Photo / Michael Craig

Stabback took the reins as council chief executive in September 2020, delivering key programmes and initiatives over two and a half years that began with a global pandemic and more than 600 days of Covid-19 restrictions and will conclude with the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle and other severe weather events.

During this period, he managed the council’s government reform programme, implemented a review of council-controlled organisations, and undertook the unenviable task of achieving Emergency Budget and Recovery Budget savings totalling $218 million.

Auckland Council’s chief executive is appointed by the council through the Governing Body, initially for a term of up to five years, with the possibility of a second term of up to two years.

Brown acknowledged Stabback’s service and dedication to staff, the wider council group, and Aucklanders, and confirmed that the search for his successor will get under way soon.