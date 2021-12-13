Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland Council and Government in talks about reinstating greater tree protection

4 minutes to read
A mature pōhutukawa tree was cut down in Grafton last night. Video / Supplied

A mature pōhutukawa tree was cut down in Grafton last night. Video / Supplied

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

Talks are underway to bring back tree protection rules following numerous cases of mature native trees being felled and poisoned for housing and sea views in Auckland.

Auckland Council and the Government are discussing a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.