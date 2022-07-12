Voyager 2021 media awards
Auckland City Mission takes over 60-room hotel off Karangahape Road, faces protests from businesses and apartment owners

5 minutes to read
A nine-year lease has been signed with the owner of Park Hotel on Day St, with two rights of renewal. Photo / Michael Craig

Isaac Davison
By
Isaac Davison

Social Issues Reporter

Auckland City Mission is taking over a hotel in central Auckland to provide permanent shelter to 60 homeless people - a significant step in efforts to get rough sleepers off the streets.

The city mission

