New Zealand

'Everyone loves these guys': The City Mission comes home to HomeGround

12 minutes to read
The Auckland City Mission's new HomeGround building on Hobson St. Photo / Dean Purcell

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

Just inside the entrance there's a small pounamu tile set into the floor. It was designed by Waiheke sculptor Anton Forde and it's a marker for what lies beneath: a mauri stone, selected by tā

