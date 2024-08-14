“[Her brother] said it tasted like poison,” Kaukau said.

“And then I said ‘what did you do with it’, and I told my friend, she searched it all up on Google and said that we had to call the police, so I called the police straight away.”

The former addict is four-and-a half years sober and said the experience was triggering.

“I went to taste it to see if it was a lolly, and it wasn’t a lolly, it was definitely methamphetamine.”

Kaukau believed the strong taste was why kids had not swallowed the fake sweets.

“It’s pretty much so potent that you cannot even consume to swallow it,” she said.

“I think that’s how it’s so lucky that no kids have consumed it, because it is such a strong drug, and it is pure, there is no lolly at all.”

In Manukau, community leader Dave Letele - who ran his own foodbank - said it was difficult to check food for illicit substances when they were pre-packaged.

“It’s almost impossible,” he said.

What the lollies look like with the wrapper removed. Photo / NZ Drug Foundation.

“We purchase most of our food, and the stuff that gets donated is from corporates, so you wouldn’t think, if it’s coming in a pre-made package, that you have to check it for drugs.”

Letele said while they’ve had trouble in the past, a situation like this was unheard of.

“We’ve had our food bank robbed, we’ve had people take food and then on-sell it to dairies and things like this, but I’ve never heard of something like this happen.

“It’s just crazy.”

The drugs were packaged to look like Malaysian company Rinda Food Industries lollies.

In a statement, general manager Steven Teh said they were aware of the situation.

“It has come to our attention through recent news reports in New Zealand that our products may have been misused in connection with illegal substances, specifically methamphetamine.

“We want to make it clear that Rinda Food does not use or condone the use of any illegal drugs in our products.”

He said they would work with New Zealand police to address the issue and protect the integrity of their brand.

“We recognise the seriousness of this situation and understand the concerns it raises.

“Our company is dedicated to ensuring that our products meet the highest safety and regulatory standards.”

Police said the drugs presented a massive risk to the public and they were treating the matter extremely seriously.

They would collect all fake lollies that are found and reported to them.