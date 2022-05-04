Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Auckland City Mission fears homeless will be displaced from accommodation as tourism and workers return to central city

5 minutes to read
There are just 30 to 40 rough sleepers in Auckland's central city - but that could be about to change. Photo / Dean Purcell

Isaac Davison
By
Isaac Davison

Social Issues Reporter

Motel owners filled their rooms with homeless people during the Covid-19 pandemic, some of them making millions from generous Government grants. But the return of tourism means they may no longer have room for them.

