Richard Redmayne hosted Auckland visitors (from left) Patrick Ikinofo, Simon Eriksen, Chris Rendell, Elie Assaf, Andy Gladding, Makoto Tokuyama and Sid Chopra. Photo / Bevan Conley

The city came to the country for a day as Turakina Beach farmers Richard and Suze Redmayne hosted some of Auckland’s best chefs and retailers to show them around the Tunnel Hill Farm where they grow their Coastal Lamb.

The visit was organised by Auckland-based distributor Neat Meat, and the company’s representatives Andy Gladding and Simon Eriksen joined the visit to the Rangitīkei farm.

“I took them on a tour and they helped with some wetland planting while Suze prepared lunch for our guests,” Richard said.

“She also made dinner for them, which was very brave because they are some of the country’s top chefs. They were very complimentary and enjoyed the experience of dining with us.”

The paddock-to-plate experience was enjoyed by Prego Restaurant executive chef Sid Chopra; Makoto Tokuyama, owner and chef of award-winning Japanese restaurant Cocoro; Lebanese Grocer owner Elie Assaf; Sky City executive chef Patrick Ikinofo; and Chris Rendell of the Savour Group, which owns several popular Auckland restaurants including Amano, Non Solo Pizza, Azabu and Ebisu.

The Redmaynes started Coastal Spring Lamb in 2010, supplying outlets in the lower North Island.

As demand for meat from coastal-raised stock grew, they recruited other west and east coast farmers to join their “family”.

There are now 17 farmers involved and the lamb is supplied to New Zealand restaurants and retailers as well as exported to 12 countries.

Richard said Neat Meat required suppliers to practise farming methods that included looking after their animals and land ethically and sustainably.

“I wanted to demonstrate how we do that here,” he said.

“It was good timing because we had scheduled the planting and the weather played its part as well.”

Tunnel Hill is a 1005-hectare property with soils ranging from river silt to wetlands and dunes, with beef, maize and forestry as well as sheep farmed across 950ha of it. The Redmaynes’ three children are the fifth generation to grow up on the land.

Life became busier for the family last year when Suze won the National Party nomination, replacing long-serving MP Ian McKelvie, then won the Rangitīkei seat in the October election.

“Suze is now busier, of course, so I’m extra grateful that she made time to cater to our visitors,” said her husband.

Richard said it was a privilege to meet the chefs who produced an exciting range of internationally inspired dishes with lamb produced on the farm.

“I think they enjoyed spending the day with us and it was a good experience for them.”

